Medaram spruced up for Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the lakhs of devotees expected at the biennial Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara at Medaram this year, said V. Chakradhara Rao, project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Eturunagaram.

To make it a plastic-free affair, 10 check posts have been set up to seize plastic carry bags from devotees. Bus drivers and conductors have also been instructed to discourage passengers from carrying plastic bags. “We have arranged for free distribution of 35,000 cloth bags sponsored by Vijaya Dairy and 10,000 cloth bags by Nandyala Pipes and several other NGOs,” Mr Rao said.

Fifty women volunteers from Jeevanadhi NGO would be on duty at Jampanna vagu and other places to pick up plastic waste and dump them in dustbins. The ITDA has let out free spaces to shops selling jute bags all over Medaram village as part of its plastic-free drive.

“This time, we are also adding more facilities. We are setting up five huge sheds, each of which can accommodate 1,000 devotees to rest briefly before and after darshan. Earlier, they were left to fend for themselves by braving the chill or raising temporary tents of plastic sheets,” he explained.

The district administration has provided 342 pipelines, each containing 20 taps for bathing at Jampanna vagu and 538 pipelines, also attached with 20 taps each for drinking water purposes, all over Medaram village. A total of 8,400 toilets have been constructed in the 2-km radius of the altar.

The ITDA project officer added that 129 four-arm solar lights and 100 single-arm solar lights have been installed to cover 25 km around the village on permanent basis with an estimated cost of ₹2 crore.

Besides, the tribal museum at Medaram has also been renovated and it would be thrown open to the public to view tribal dances and other performances daily for entertainment as well as education purposes.