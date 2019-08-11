Medaram jatara to be held on Feb. 5

The committee of tribal priests that biennially conducts the historic tribal fair, Sammakka Saralamma jatara, at Medaram village released the schedule of the next jatara on Sunday.

The Medaram jatara would begin on February 5 next year with the arrival of tribal deity Saralamma from Kannepally, two kilometres from Medaram village.

On February 6, deity Sammakka would arrive from the Chilakalagutta hillocks, about two kilometres from the altar at Medaram village.

Devotees are expected to throng in large numbers to pay respects to the deities February 7, considered to be an auspicious Friday. The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 8, thus symbolising the conclusion of the jatara.

The Mulugu district administration has already started preparations for the jatara. District Collector C. Narayana Reddy asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the fair, which is attended by more than one crore devotees from across the country every year.

Mr. Narayana Reddy and ITDA project officer Chakradhar Rao and officials of various government agencies had met a number of times in Hyderabad over arrangements for the jatara. These meetings were convened by Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Described as the largest tribal fair in Asia, the Medaram fair attracts devotees from near and far. The state government has announced large scale development plans for the tribal shrine. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his visit to the fair in 2018, announced a special fund of Rs 200 crore to provide permanent facilities at the abode of Sammakka and Saralamma. He promised a grand event on a mammoth scale in 2020.

Heads of various departments updated the Collector regarding the progress of works taken up by them. Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G. Patil, Chakradhar Rao, in-charge DRO Rama Devi, DMHO O. Appaiah, DEO Srinivas, DPO Chandramouli, horticulture officer Sanjeeva Rao and Legal Metrology officer Sri Kala were present.