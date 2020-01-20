Telangana

Medaram Jatara: MLA to give away 10,000 cloth bags

In order to discourage use of plastic bags and ensure a plastic-free Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, the Warangal West MLA and chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said he would be distributing 10,000 cloth bags to devotees proceeding to Medaram.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, he said free distribution of cloth bags would be arranged at bus stands from February 1 to 5. The biennial historic tribal fair Sammakka Sarakka Jatara at Medaram village in Tadvai mandal is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8. About one crore devotees are expected to attend the four-day jatara from different parts of the country.

“We will distribute the bags to devotees free of cost at the pick-up points of buses bound for Medaram from February 1 to February 5. The NGOs should also take up the initiative to spread awareness among the people not to carry plastic material to Medaram. Nature has a special place in our festivals. That is why we worship trees, animals and birds. The Medaram Jatara is celebrated in a forest. We must strive not to disturb the forest or biodiversity,” he said.

Mr Vinay Bhaskar criticised the Central government for not giving Medaram Jatara national festival status. “The Telangana government is doing everything to ensure that the Jatara is conducted successfully every time. But the Central government is not showing any concern at all towards Asia’s biggest tribal festival. Even after repeated appeals, it is remaining silent over the issue,” he complained.

