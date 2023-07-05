Medallist at Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin feted

July 05, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddhanth Murali Kumar of Telangana, who was the only swimmer from the State to win a medal (bronze) in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin recently, was felicitated by Novotel Hyderabad and the HICC here on Tuesday.

Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad, presented a special hamper to the swimmer and a cash prize of ₹50,000. Siddhanth’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Murali were also honoured on the occasion for encouraging Siddhanth despite all odds.

”We are immensely proud of Siddhanth’s exceptional accomplishment and the unwavering support provided by his father, Murali. Novotel Hyderabad and HICC are committed to providing a platform for local talent and fostering an environment that inspires individuals to overcome challenges and reach their full potential,” Rubi Cherian said.

“Siddhanth’s success serves as an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to support and celebrate the achievements of exceptional individuals like him,” he said.

