Telangana

Medak police rescue 53 child labourers

Police of Medak have rescued as many 53 children working in various shops under Operation Smile – VIII.

Disclosing these details at a press conference on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said that the police have conducted raids and rescued the children who included six girls. Informing that these children will be handed over to the district child protection officer (DCPO), the SP said that counselling will be held to the parents of the children. Ms. Rohini has urged the public to call 100 or 1908 in case of children found working at any place.


