Medak man ends life over ‘stigma’

A 35-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was found hanging at his home in Kuchanpally of Havelighanapur mandal in Medak district. He was working as sanitation supervisor at the government hospital at Narsapur mandal headquarters while his wife was a nurse there, said sources.

Four days ago, he developed some symptoms and got tested at the government hospital at Kamareddy. He tested positive while his wife’s result turned up negative. Both were asked to quarantine at home.

On Monday morning, he was pacing around his house and told his wife that he didn’t get good sleep the night before

His wife asked him to do yoga to de-stress himself. He went inside the room and closed the door, said sources, adding that his wife later found him hanging.

“He was stressed due to the behaviour of his neighbours who questioned his return to the village. They even forced him to go to the hospital at Medak where doctors advised home quarantine,” said a source, adding that ostracism by neighbours forced him to take the extreme step.

“Knowing about the suicide, I rushed to his house. His family members had brought down the body despite knowing that he was infected with virus. We asked them not to touch anyone. I informed the police and revenue officers who reached there and shifted the body to the burial ground and performed last rites as per COVID-19 norms. A huge pit was dug with earth mover and the body was buried,” village sarpanch J. Deva Goud told The Hindu.

(There is always someone to listen at 040-66202000 or 66661117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)