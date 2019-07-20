Medak farmers being asked to go for alternative crops

Once famous as ‘Metuku seema’ the Medak district is reeling under serious water distress. In view of the prolonged dry spell and severely deficit rainfall the officials are interacting with farmers and creating awareness among them to go for alternative crops.

The district has 2.2 lakh acres of cultivable land of which only 40 % has been brought under cultivation so far this kharif. The crops sown are cotton, maize, pulses, sugarcane and millets.

Farmers have taken up cotton in about 3,000 acres based on the available water, but the officials are not sure how long the existing water sources will last and the crop would have to depend on rainfall as the yield from the borewells is falling by the day.

The entire district has registered deficit rainfall from minus 6 % in Alladurg mandal to minus 81 % in Chilipched mandal. The actual rainfall was 192 mm as against the normal rainfall of 276.1 mm.

Paddy transplantation

At many places, farmers raised paddy nurseries with the available water with the expectation of rainfall. However, due to deficit rainfall they are unable to take up transplantation as it would result in them incurring huge loss.

Collector K. Dharma Reddy recently held a meeting with the officials and directed them to visit villages and create awareness among the farmers about prevailing situation in the district and explain them available options.

Teams of agriculture officials have been going around villages and explaining to the farmers the need for taking up alternative crops. The farmers are being suggested to go for crops like millets, maize, sunflower, castor and vegetables.

Huge loss

“Almost half of the season is over and the rainfall is not sufficient. At many places it is in the deficit. Going for paddy would create problems and farmers may incur huge losses,” District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Ajmeera Parashuram Naik told farmers in Bucharajpally villagers in Nizampet mandal on Friday. “It would be better for you if you take up alternative crops,” the district officer told the farmers.

“The farmers are slowly, but surely, understanding the gravity of the prevailing conditions and getting ready to change as required. Some of the farmers are asking for millet seed as it has yielded positive results in the past,” Mr. Parashuram Naik told The Hindu.