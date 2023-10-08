HamberMenu
Medak ex-DCC president joins BRS, vows to work for party victory in polls

October 08, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao welcoming Medak DCC president K. Tirupathi Reddy into the party fold.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao welcoming Medak DCC president K. Tirupathi Reddy into the party fold. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Medak K. Tirupathi Reddy, who quit the Congress a couple of days ago protesting the party’s plans to give Medak Assembly ticket to a ‘parachute leader’, joined the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Friday night.

He was welcomed into the party fold by working president K.T. Rama Rao and party leader from Narsapur and State Women’s Commission chairperson V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy. Mr.Rama Rao welcomed Mr. Tirupathi Reddy into the BRS along with his supporters in Congress.

Speaking after joining BRS, Mr.Tirupathi Reddy said he had to sweat it out to strengthen the Congress in Medak district for the past 10 years, but the party State leadership ‘rewarded’ him by showing preference to an individual who had “parachuted into the party with money bags”. He accused the Congress leadership of selling tickets to those coming in with money sacks.

He stated that he was joining BRS to work under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who was committed to the welfare of all sections. Congress leaders and activists from all mandals in Medak district were joining BRS along with him, he said, adding that he, with the help of his supporters, would now work for the victory of BRS candidate M. Padma Devender Reddy.

On the occasion,Mr.Rama Rao also said the Congress had shunted out a hardworking leader in favour of those who joined it with money bags. He assured that BRS would protect every one who joined the party along with Mr.Tirupathi Reddy and give them appropriate respect.

