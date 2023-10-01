ADVERTISEMENT

Medak DCC president resigns from Congress

October 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

Unhappy with Congress favouring newcomers over old-timers

The Hindu Bureau

Medak District Congress Committee president Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy resigned from the Congress party alleging that his services for the last 10 years have not been recognised by the party while newcomers to the party are being given prominence.

His resignation comes in the wake of Congress party likely to give the Medak seat to Mynampally Rohit, son of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao who joined the Congress party after differing with the BRS recently.

Mr. Reddy in his letter, said he was disappointed by the recent developments in Congress and how the party high command too was silent over the developments. It was unfortunate that those who fought against the Congress all these years were encouraged while sincere party workers like him were ignored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US