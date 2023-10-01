Medak DCC president resigns from Congress

October 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

Medak District Congress Committee president Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy resigned from the Congress party alleging that his services for the last 10 years have not been recognised by the party while newcomers to the party are being given prominence.

His resignation comes in the wake of Congress party likely to give the Medak seat to Mynampally Rohit, son of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao who joined the Congress party after differing with the BRS recently.

Mr. Reddy in his letter, said he was disappointed by the recent developments in Congress and how the party high command too was silent over the developments. It was unfortunate that those who fought against the Congress all these years were encouraged while sincere party workers like him were ignored.

