HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medak DCC president resigns from Congress

Unhappy with Congress favouring newcomers over old-timers

October 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Medak District Congress Committee president Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy resigned from the Congress party alleging that his services for the last 10 years have not been recognised by the party while newcomers to the party are being given prominence.

His resignation comes in the wake of Congress party likely to give the Medak seat to Mynampally Rohit, son of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao who joined the Congress party after differing with the BRS recently.

Mr. Reddy in his letter, said he was disappointed by the recent developments in Congress and how the party high command too was silent over the developments. It was unfortunate that those who fought against the Congress all these years were encouraged while sincere party workers like him were ignored.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.