Medak Collector acts tough against lax officials

Notices issued to 47 sarpanches and 16 secretaries for not implementing Palle Pragathi guidelines

Collector S. Harish acted tough against those negligent on duties and not implementing Palle Pragathi guidelines. He has issued notices to 45 sarpanches and village secretaries.

Mr. Harish said in a release here on Monday that notices were issued to two mandal panchayat development officers in this regard, stating that these programmes can be successful with active involvement of public representatives and people.

“There are qualitative changes in villages after taking up Palle Pragathi programme. Officials were directed to complete the pending works in the next four to five days. As part of the programme, 13,695 roads and 10,583 drains were cleaned. Keeping villages clean is a continuous programme. Bio-fencing was established around 469 Vaikuntha Dhamams and dump yards,” said Mr. Harish