Medak: Boy who fell in the borewell dies

MEDAK

28 May 2020 10:26 IST

A boy who fell in the borewell at Podchanpally in Papannapet mandal has died. After about 12 hours of rescue operations the officials were able to trace the body of the boy at 18-feet depth.

Sanjay Saivardhan (3) while returning from the farm along with his father Govardhan and grandfather Bhikshapati slipped into the borewell at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Knowing this Collector K. Dharma Reddy, Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti and MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy rushed to the spot and commenced rescue operations.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team engaged in the rescue operation could only bring out the body at about 4.30 a.m. on Thursday. The body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem.

The officials are getting ready to register cases against land owner, Bhikshapati, and the borewell machine owner for illegally digging without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.

Few years ago a boy fell in a borewell at Bommareddygudem in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy distrct and died in a similar manner.