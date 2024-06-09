Meat stored in plastic bags, spider web in kitchen found in Nalgonda restaurants

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in Nalgonda on June 8 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At New Jail Mandi Family Restaurant, synthetic food colours were found in food preparation. Used cooking oil, coloured marinated chicken, coloured prepared chicken and gravy were discarded. Raw materials with label defects, such as green chilli sauce, continental sauce, corn flour and fried onions were also discarded. Semi-prepared and raw food articles were stored in the refrigerator without proper labelling or covering. The kitchen was open to the outside environment without barriers to prevent the entry of pests or flies and open dustbins without lids were found. Food handlers lacked haircaps, gloves and aprons. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were missing. A water analysis report for the RO water used in cooking and drinking was unavailable. Oil and smoke deposits were observed in the cooking area and the kitchen roof had spider webs. There were no proper storage facilities for raw materials and raw meat was stored in plastic bags and containers.

At Sri Sumadhura Bar and Restaurant, the inspection teams found the use of synthetic food colours and expired raw materials, including saunf, cashew, Kinley soda, paneer, ajwain, monosodium glutamate, lemon yellow synthetic food colour, fungal-infected cauliflower, boiled chicken strips and coloured veg Manchurian which were discarded. Corn flour was seized due to label defects, and samples were collected. Prepared food was stored inside a refrigerator with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items kept together. Food handlers were not wearing haircaps, gloves or aprons. Open dustbins without lids were placed near cooked food. The cleaning area was within the kitchen, adjacent to the cooking area. Oil and smoke deposits were observed on the kitchen walls.

At Balaji Grand Family Garden, the teams found synthetic food colours being used in food preparation. Boiled rice was stored in the refrigerator, and coloured chicken mandi pieces were discarded. Proper hygiene was not maintained in the cooking area which was open to the outer environment. Closed dustbins were not used, and food handlers were without proper hairnets and aprons. Cooked and raw food were uncovered and exposed to houseflies. No pest control measures were in place. The FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises.

