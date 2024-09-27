ADVERTISEMENT

Measures identified to ease vehicular congestion in Cyberabad

Published - September 27, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Measures to ease congestion at traffic bottlenecks in Cyberabad Commissionerate are being implemented. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Relocation of electric poles, road widening and deployment of additional manpower across high-congestion points were among the steps being implemented to ease traffic bottlenecks in Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Town Planning officials conducted inspection of congestion-prone areas on Thursday (September 26, 2024). These included JNTU-Yashoda ROB road, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur and NIA service road. During the inspection, 30 live electric poles along the JNTU -Yashoda Hospital ROB service road were moved to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Work is underway for widening of carriageway on both sides of the road from Cyber Towers junction to Yashoda Hospitals, officials informed.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Town Planning officials conducted inspection of congestion-prone areas on Thursday (September 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The police have also identified about 34 high-congestion points in the commissionerate where additional manpower will be deployed, Mr. Davis explained. Based on the inputs from the regular field inspections, the traffic police officials will identify the reasons for congestion and a dynamic action plan, including immediate measures to easing traffic congestion is then charted out.

The teams also identified engineering solutions which were sent to the GHMC and TGSPDCL for implementation.

