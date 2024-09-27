GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Measures identified to ease vehicular congestion in Cyberabad

Published - September 27, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Measures to ease congestion at traffic bottlenecks in Cyberabad Commissionerate are being implemented. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Measures to ease congestion at traffic bottlenecks in Cyberabad Commissionerate are being implemented. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Relocation of electric poles, road widening and deployment of additional manpower across high-congestion points were among the steps being implemented to ease traffic bottlenecks in Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Town Planning officials conducted inspection of congestion-prone areas on Thursday (September 26, 2024). These included JNTU-Yashoda ROB road, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur and NIA service road. During the inspection, 30 live electric poles along the JNTU -Yashoda Hospital ROB service road were moved to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Work is underway for widening of carriageway on both sides of the road from Cyber Towers junction to Yashoda Hospitals, officials informed.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Town Planning officials conducted inspection of congestion-prone areas on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Town Planning officials conducted inspection of congestion-prone areas on Thursday (September 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The police have also identified about 34 high-congestion points in the commissionerate where additional manpower will be deployed, Mr. Davis explained. Based on the inputs from the regular field inspections, the traffic police officials will identify the reasons for congestion and a dynamic action plan, including immediate measures to easing traffic congestion is then charted out.

The teams also identified engineering solutions which were sent to the GHMC and TGSPDCL for implementation.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.