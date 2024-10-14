MD of Sahiti Infratec Ventures in ED custody for five days

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be questioning Boodati Lakshminarayana, the managing director of Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. (SIVIPL), for five days from October 14. Lakshminarayana was arrested on September 29 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the alleged ₹360 crore scam involving the company.

Lakshminarayana, who was arrested after absconding for nearly two years, is accused of collecting crores of rupees from thousands of people under the guise of pre-launch offers for residential projects. The ED investigation has revealed that the company collected around ₹2,000 crore from approximately 1,600 customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his five-day custody, the ED will interrogate Lakshminarayana about the proceeds of crime and the involvement of others in the money laundering scheme. The agency is also expected to probe how the funds collected from investors were utilised and diverted.

The ED’s investigation into the SIVIPL scam began after multiple FIRs were registered against the company for allegedly defrauding home-buyers. The company is accused of collecting advance payments for residential projects but failing to deliver the promised flats or refund the money. More than 700 home-buyers, who were promised delivery of flats/villas, were defrauded of a cumulative amount of close to ₹360 crore.

The ED has so far seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and frozen bank accounts linked to the MD and the company. The agency has also provisionally attached properties worth ₹161.50 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.