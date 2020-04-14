MCK to impose fine of ₹ 1,000 for not wearing masks

Karimnagar Mayor Y. Sunil Rao has threatened to impose a fine of ₹ 1,000 on fruits vendors for not wearing masks and hand gloves while selling the products in the town.

The Mayor went round the Karimnagar town to inspect the implementation of the social distancing to check the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday. At the fruit shops near the Forest Guest House and Indira Chowk, the Mayor expressed concern over the traders not wearing masks and gloves while selling fruits.

Instructing them to wear the masks and gloves without fail, he warned them that a fine of ₹ 1,000 would be imposed on each of them if they were found not wearing the masks and gloves while selling fruits.

Later, he toured the ‘containment zone’ in Kashmirgadda locality and interacted with the residents and inquired about the conduct of medical tests. He appealed to the people to remain indoors and assured to completely wipe out the virus from the town.