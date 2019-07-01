MCK to conduct medical tests at ₹ 1 only

Following the successful launch of Antima Yatra (last journey) scheme of conducting funeral at a cost of ₹ 1 only in the town, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has announced another programme to conduct medical tests such as blood sugar, urine, blood pressure at a cost of ₹ 1 only.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Saturday, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh said that the municipality’s job was not only providing proper sanitation, drinking water, street lights etc, but also providing education and healthcare.

Minister’s promise

He said that Minister for Health Eatala Rajender had promised to appoint a doctor, paramedical staff and open a lab in the municipality to conduct the medical examinations at ₹ 1 only.

Stating that already the MCK had passed a resolution for the conduct of medical tests at ₹ 1 only, he said that the programme would be launched very soon.

Three to five libraries at community halls in various localities in the town would be opened for the benefit of students preparing for competitive examinations and also for senior seniors to read newspapers and books. There was also a proposal to conduct classes for the students appearing for TSPSC examinations.

In order to recycle old shoes and chappals, the MCK had decided to open a boot house and provide footwear to the needy persons.

Refurbish items

He called upon the people of the town to inform the MCK about the old shoes and chappals so that they would recycle them and make them useable and hand them over to the needy persons.

The Mayor also stated that they had installed sanitary napkins vending machines in various girls schools and colleges in the town.

The MCK was also providing ‘Saraswati Prasadam’ (snacks) for the students preparing for the SSC examinations in the government schools of the town.

TRS leaders S Srinivas, Michael Srinivas, G Hariprasad and others were present.