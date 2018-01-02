MCK step to address girl students’ needs

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) which is in the race for Smart City status and campaigning for Swach Sarvekshan programme, had emerged as the first municipality in the State to install the sanitary napkins vending machines and incinerator in some of the government educational institutions on a pilot basis in Karimnagar town.

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, during a recent visit to Nagpur studied the sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators on school premises that were installed by the Nagpur civic authorities for making available sanitary napkins on the school premises and also their proper disposal.

He ordered four such sanitary vending machines along with incinerators and had them installed in the toilets of the government girls junior college, government women’s degree and PG college, at the girls hostel at SRR college and Mother and Child Care hospital in the town. The vending machine dispenses a packet containing three napkins for a two rupee coin inserted into the machine.

The students can dispose used napkins in the incinerator for proper and eco-friendly disposal. Incidentally, there was good response to the sanitary napkins vending machines installed by the MCK authorities and there has been demand from other government educational institutions.

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh said that the installation of vending machines on the premises of the educational institutions enables the girl students to have access to the sanitary napkins without having to feel embarrassed while buying it in stores in the market.

Further, the move would also sent a positive message to the girls that the schools and colleges are sensitive to their needs, he added. He said that each vending machine was having 2,000 packets and the institutions could call the firms to refill them after the stocks are depleted.

Responding to the requests for installation of such vending machines, he said that he would take it up with the government to ensure they are installed in all educational institutions very soon.