MCI permission sought for eight new medical colleges

Proposal for an intake of 150 seats in each college, aggregating to 1,200 seats

The State government has formally made an application with the Medical Council of India (MCI) seeking permission for eight new government medical colleges offering MBBS course at Ramagundam, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Mancherial and Sangareddy.

As Sunday was the last date to apply, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said the application was made well before the deadline, duly complying with the procedures for an intake of 150 seats in each of the college, aggregating to 1,200 seats.

The State presently has 5,240 MBBS seats in each batch in government and private medical colleges. While 1,640 seats were filled in nine existing colleges of the State government, the ESI Medical College had an intake of 100 and the Bibinagar campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences admitted 50 students every year for the past two years. The third batch will be admitted after NEET results of this year.

There were 23 private medical colleges with an intake of 3,450 seats every year.

Dr. Reddy said the government will be going ahead with starting the new government colleges next year with super speciality departments to offer clinical services at the attached hospitals straightaway. The idea is to develop full- fledged health care services at the hospitals and not merely limit them to teaching. About 8,000 posts of doctors, para-medical staff and other categories will be filled up. Each college will have 60 posts of super specialists in 12 departments, including cardiology, cardio-thoracic, neurology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.

He expected the MCI teams to visit the colleges by November - December when the construction of the buildings was over. The construction of buildings was already taken up by Roads and Buildings department.

Telangana had only five government medical colleges — Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya, Nizamabad and Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences at Adilabad — before the formation of State. Four colleges were started after that at Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

The government handed over 200 acres with buildings of Bibinagar campus of NIMS to AIIMS. The first batch of MBBS commenced at the hospital within six months of handing over in 2019.

