MCA initiates proceedings to wind up Vihaan Pvt. Ltd

The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated the proceedings of winding up Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt. Ltd (franchise of QNET), the Cyberabad police said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Bengaluru, has already filed a petition under Section 271 of the Companies Act-2013 before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, in this regard.

The MCA official’s communication to the Cyberabad police stated that Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against 12 persons who were associated with the company as directors or promoters. The names of 12 people listed by the Police Commissioner includes Michael Joseph Ferreira and Muhammad Imthiaaz.

“About 70 persons have been arrested in about 38 cases which were registered against Vihaan firm in different police stations of Cyberabad Commissionerate. Besides, cases have also been registered in Delhi, Maharashtra and Bengaluru,” said Mr. Sajjanar.

The Department of Consumer Affairs issued a public notice on August 14 stating that the RoC, Karnataka, conducted inspection of books of accounts of Vihaan. The appointed inspectors have reported various violations under the Companies Act and have also highlighted the fraudulent activities of the company with an intention of duping the investors.

The inspectors have also pointed out that a number of violations under the Consumer Protection Act-1986 and various clauses of the Direct Selling Guidelines-2016.

“I appeal to people not to join any direct selling, multi-level marketing, introductory marketing and referral marketing schemes,” Mr. Sajjanar said.