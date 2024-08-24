ADVERTISEMENT

MBBS student found dead in Alwal

Published - August 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old MBBS student was found dead at his residence in Alwal on Saturday.  

The deceased, identified as Varun Rao, was pursuing final year of his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in Uzbekistan and had come to his hometown to see his mother recently.  

The incident came to light after his mother returned from a temple and found him dead in his room, Alwal police said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case was booked and further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US