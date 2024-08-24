MBBS student found dead in Alwal

A 23-year-old MBBS student was found dead at his residence in Alwal on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Varun Rao, was pursuing final year of his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in Uzbekistan and had come to his hometown to see his mother recently.

The incident came to light after his mother returned from a temple and found him dead in his room, Alwal police said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case was booked and further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death.