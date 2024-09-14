ADVERTISEMENT

MBBS, BDS counselling to start within a week: Telangana Minister for Health

Published - September 14, 2024 04:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Information on seat availability has been made available on the KNR University of Health Sciences website

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha assured the students awaiting MBBS and BDS counselling that there is no need to worry as the process will begin within a week. He assured that MBBS counselling will be completed on schedule, in line with the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) deadline, and classes will commence accordingly.

The Minister reiterated that seats will be reserved exclusively for students from the Telangana region, with no compromise. He urged students to prepare for web option registration, which will commence when counselling starts in a week.

Starting 11 a.m. on Saturday, information about government and private colleges, including seat availability, will be accessible on the website of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/). Additionally, data on which ranks secured seats in specific colleges last year will also be provided, a release said.

