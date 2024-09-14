MBBS, BDS counselling to start within a week: Telangana Minister for Health

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha assured the students awaiting MBBS and BDS counselling that there is no need to worry as the process will begin within a week. He assured that MBBS counselling will be completed on schedule, in line with the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) deadline, and classes will commence accordingly.

The Minister reiterated that seats will be reserved exclusively for students from the Telangana region, with no compromise. He urged students to prepare for web option registration, which will commence when counselling starts in a week.