MBA graduate arrested for conning job seekers of ₹45 lakh

The cybercrime wing of the Warangal police commissionerate arrested a person allegedly involved in extorting lakhs of rupees from unemployed individuals by promising them jobs.

The accused, Ponaganti Saiteja (28) of Chittapur in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on Friday, and approximately ₹2 lakh in cash was recovered from him.

According to ACP Vijaykumar of the cybercrime wing, Mr. Saiteja, an MBA graduate, had invested in several companies but incurred heavy losses. Seeking an easy way to recover his financial standing, he began targeting websites that advertised job opportunities and collected phone numbers of unemployed individuals who had registered on these platforms. Mr. Saiteja would then send messages to these individuals, claiming to offer job opportunities through backdoor channels.

Once the victims responded, Mr. Saiteja would demand substantial amounts of money under the pretence of conducting interviews, tests and training sessions. His fraudulent activities came to light when he extorted more than ₹3 lakh from an unemployed man in Hanamkonda and subsequently switched off his phone. The victim, realising he had been duped, reported the incident to the newly established cybercrime wing of the Warangal police commissionerate.

The police formed a special investigation team, which successfully traced Saiteja, who confessed to have defrauded nearly 35 unemployed people from the two Telugu states of around ₹45 lakh.