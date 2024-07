Mayors from the Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya cities of Uttar Pradesh are on a two-day tour of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to study best practices and technologies used for flood management through the Nala Development project. The team met Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy at GHMC headquarters on Wednesday. They were later given a presentation on the work of the Disaster Response Force. A field tour is planned for Thursday.

