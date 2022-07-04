Mayor, two corporators of TRS join Congress

BJP national executive held to divert public attention, says Revanth

The Mayor of Badangpet Municipal Corporation Parijatha Narasimha Reddy and two of her corporator colleagues from TRS joined the Congress in the presence of its former president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC secretary Vamshichand Reddy were present.

“All the development took place during the Congress rule only. The TRS has failed to address problems in towns and even small issues are not being addressed. Ruling party leaders are moving around government offices unable to address these problems. Several leaders are leaving TRS as they could not address issues pointed out by the public,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy after admitting the TRS leaders into the party. He said that projects like outer ring road (ORR), Express Highway and IT were developed during Congress rule only.

Ridiculing the promise of making Hyderabad as ‘World City’ by the TRS, the TPCC president said that even a small rain can create havoc in the city. Mr Gandhi suggested the new entrants to fight on public related issues, he added.

Referring to the recently concluded national executive of the BJP, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that it was nothing but to divert the public attention from the pressing issues. Stating that leaders of both BJP and TRS stooped down in fixing flexi boards, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to address the unfulfilled promises like steel factory at Bayyaram, tribal university and railway coach factory.

Ms. Parijataha Reddy said that she had joined the TRS despite getting elected from the Congress for development but it was not made possible in the ruling party. She said that with utmost disappointment in the ruling party she had returned to the Congress.