Mayor takes up surprise inspections

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducted surprise inspections at all the six floors of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s headquarters on Wednesday and checked upon the attendance of the staff, among other things.

Observing that several employees were coming much later than the scheduled time, Ms. Vijayalakshmi expressed annoyance and warned the staff that everyone should be in their seat by 10.30 a.m.

She issued instructions to Additional Commissioner (Administration), Nalini Padmavathi, to send the attendance registers of all the departments to the Mayor’s chamber at 10.35 a.m. every day.

Following the instructions, the Additional Commissioner has written to the Additional Commissioner (IT) to arrange biometric attendance for the regular staff at GHMC head office.

Another circular instructed the employees to register attendance by 10.30 a.m., with a grace time of 10 minutes. If an employee fails three times in registering the attendance before the grace period allowed, one casual leave will be deducted. Disciplinary action will be initiated against employees habitually coming late to duty, the circular said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi also issued instructions for the corridors in the building to be cleared of discarded furniture and old papers and documents.