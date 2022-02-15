Mayor reviews nala works in LB Nagar zone

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed the GHMC L.B.Nagar Zone officials to complete the Nala development works in the zone within the coming three months.

Ms.Vijayalakshmi, along with the MLA D.Sudheer Reddy, inspected the nala development works taken up from Bandlaguda up to Nagole Cheruvu on Tuesday, before conducting a zonal level review meeting.

She has issued instructions to the chief engineer, SNDP, Kishan, not to approve leaves or vacation to any of the staff till the 10 works taken up with ₹ 114 crore estimated expenditure are completed. Officials should ensure that all the packages for which tenders are finalised begin simultaneously.

Seeking to be apprised on daily basis, of the progress of the works, she said a consultancy should be appointed for safety audit to prevent untoward incidents in future.

She has also reviewed the ongoing SRDP works, town planning, sanitation, public toilets, link roads, graveyards, de-silting of nalas, Haritha Haram and other departments. She distributed fruits to the patients in the government hospital in Vanasthalipuram.