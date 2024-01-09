Mayor reviews canine problem, food quality in hotels

January 09, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that a shelter is being established for stray dogs on one acre land at Serilingampally.

She addressed a review meeting on Monday with the members of a high-level committee constituted to find solutions to the issue of stray dog attacks on children.

She asked officials to take measures against dogs roaming on the streets in packs, and to carry out birth control operations, besides increasing awareness among the meat vendors not to throw waste on roads.

She said that sterilisation surgeries are being performed on the strays within the city as well as in 16 municipalities outside the GHMC limits. Anti-rabies vaccination should be administered to all stray dogs, she said.

She asked the circle-level officials to display the number of sterilisation in each circle for public information.

More shelters should be organised, and food and water should be ensured to the animals for four days after the surgery, she said.

Reviewing the complaints about food quality in hotels, Ms. Vijayalakshmi instructed the officials to take stringent measures against hotels not adhering to the hygiene norms.

Addressing the meeting attended by the additional commissioner Sneha Shabarish, corporators and Food Safety officials, she asked them to conduct regular inspections in restaurants, hotels and fast food centres, and collect samples. Food safety on wheels, promoted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should be deployed effectively to detect adulterated food, she said. Action should be taken against establishments selling adulterated food items, she said, and asked the Food Safety officials to work in coordination with the enforcement wing staff.

