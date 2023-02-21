Mayor of Hyderabad denies GHMC’s responsibility

February 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All the four stray dogs which attacked the four-year-old boy to death on Sunday were sterilised by the GHMC as part of their animal birth control (ABC) programme.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi confirmed this during a media conference on Tuesday, where she had also asserted that neutered dogs were usually low on aggression.

Citing officials, she said the dogs might have been hungry, as an octogenarian woman from the area who would feed them regularly had not turned up for two days previously, leading to the attack.

Speaking for the Veterinary wing of GHMC, Ms. Vijayalakshmi refuted to own responsibility for the increasing frequency of canine attacks in city, and said the civic body is making every effort to carry out sterilisations.

Over 75 % of the total 5.75 lakh stray dogs in the city have been sterilised as part of the ABC programme, she claimed, and said dog adoption is the best possible measure the GHMC could take up in the given circumstances.

Efforts will be made to put up 600 dogs each month for adoption on GHMC’s behalf, 20 in each circle, she said.