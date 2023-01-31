Mayor meets her counterpart in New York city

January 31, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday met New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as part of her good will tour to the city.

They both visited the New York City Hall and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, a press release said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi mentioned the ‘Sister City Relationship’ MOU made earlier with Riverside, California, and said it helped in fostering cultural and academic exchanges between both the cities. She invited Mr. Adams to visit Hyderabad before April 30.