Mayor lists year-long achievements

10 February 2022 21:16 IST

‘Worked to bring development and welfare programmes of the State government closer to people’

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has expressed satisfaction at her year-long run in the position, and said she has worked to bring development and welfare programmes of the State government closer to people. The GHMC Council shall complete one year of its formation on February 11, the day when the Mayor was elected.

During a press meet on Thursday, she mentioned the progress of SRDP works, the works initiated as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme, Comprehensive Road Maintenance Plan, foot over bridges, Haritha Haram, and double bedroom housing among others as programmes taken up during the year.

Under SRDP, three projects, including Tukaram Railway Gate, the right hand side underpass in L.B.Nagar, and Bahadurpura flyover, will be completed by March, and the remaining by December, she said.

As part of SNDP, 17 works have been grounded of the total 32, and efforts are on to complete them by May-end.

Under the CRMP, a total 468 kilometres of road length has been laid so far, of the total 709 kilometres scheduled. A total of 69 junctions have been developed, while 21 more are in various stages of progress.

Of the 21 proposed, four foot over bridges have been installed at various locations while 17 are in progress. Greenery has been developed by way of Haritha Haram plantations, colony parks and urban parks.

Under the double bedroom housing programme, 65,000 units have been constructed across the city, and 5,000 have been distributed. Of the intended 350, so far 256 Basti Dawakhanas have been established in the city.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy too spoke at the press meet.