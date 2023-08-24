Mayor ends GHMC Council meeting abruptly; BJP, Cong. corporators protest

August 24, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting on Wednesday was ended abruptly by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, which led to raucous protests by BJP and Congress corporators, who staged a dharna in front of the Mayor’s office and were forcibly removed by the police.

The day began with protests by Congress corporators Vijaya Reddy, D. Rajashekhar Reddy, and Rajitha Parameshwar Reddy, who demanded that the government come to the rescue of a debt-ridden GHMC. They displayed placards seeking allotments for Musi rejuvenation, second phase of SRDP, and payment of dues to GHMC by the government besides a grant of ₹10,000 crore.

They also demanded resolution of the GHMC sanitation workers’ issues, and a White Paper on allotment of double bedroom units.

As soon as the session started, the BJP and Congress corporators demanded a discussion on the issues of GHMC workers, who had been on strike for the last six days. As the Mayor refused to yield, they went up to her podium and protested for half an hour, till she acquiesced.

During the discussion, all the members of the council unanimously said that the outsourced employees should be regularised. Corporators from the Opposition parties demanded a resolution to be made and sent to the State government to this effect, to which Ms. Vijayalakshmi said that it may be discussed in the evening.

However, she chose to adjourn the session even while the Question Hour was in progress.

During the session, questions were raised about sanitation, drainage, de-silting of stormwater drains and street lights. Several corporators raised their voice about legislators not observing protocol while attending events.

BRS corporators led by Baba Fasiuddin protested against Ms. Vijaya Reddy’s comments that the Mayor did not know the history of GHMC workers. Another comment against them by Mr. Rajashekhar Reddy too, ruffled some feathers.

Post the session, the BJP and Congress corporators staged a sit-in, and questioned the arbitrary adjournment. When they tried to enter the Mayor’s chambers, police intervened and removed them from there.

