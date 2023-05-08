Mayawati suppressed Kanshiram’s ideology: BRS

May 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government Whip G. Balaraj came down heavily on BSP national president Mayawati alleging that she had suppressed the ideology of party founder Kanshiram. He said that she had been doing injustice to dalits by surrendering to the BJP at the Centre.

“BSP is a national party and Mayawati is its national president. Why had she failed to mention any national issues? Why did she criticise only BRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao? Why had she not visited the tallest Ambedkar statue and spoke few words?” asked Mr Balaraj while speaking to reporters at BRSLP here on Monday.

“Till recently we have restricted ourselves from criticising the BSP as it was established by late Kanshiram. But no more such hesitation as it has turned out to be in the footsteps of BJP. Her fear to criticise the BJP at Cente is giving scope for doubts on her involvement in several cases. BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar has created a private army while working as secretary of Gurukulas and is using it now for his political advantage,” said Mr Balraj adding that BRS had been not using BR Ambedkar for political gains.