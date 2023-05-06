ADVERTISEMENT

Mayawati in Hyderabad

May 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bahujan Same Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday arrived in the city at Begumpet airport to attend a meeting of party workers coming from different parts of the State. The meeting would be held at Saroornagar on Sunday. 

BSP Telangana president R.S. Praveen Kumar, accompanied by party’s Rajya Sabha member and state in-charge Ramji Gautam, received Ms. Mayawati at the airport. She headed to a hotel where she had meeting with party State leaders. 

The BSP supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had elicited details of the current political scenario in Telangana which would be going to Assembly polls this year. The leaders discussed the strategy to be adopted in the coming Assembly elections here. 

She would be addressing party workers and leaders at the Saroonagar meeting. 

