May Day celebrated across TS

‘New industries coming up in State, locals getting jobs’

International Labour Day or May Day was celebrated on Sunday with a large number of workers participating in various programmes across the State, including rallies and meetings.

In a programme held at Ravindra Bharathi, Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing various development programmes for the welfare of labourers.

“The TS-iPASS introduced by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has attracted several industrialists to the State. Many new industries are being established with employment to locals. The State is progressing well in the industrial front,” said the Ministers while addressing a gathering during the programme on Sunday.

They added that in the past, labourers lost their jobs due to power holidays but now, there is no such problem.

“About 14 lakh labour migrated from Mahabubnagar district alone in the past. All of them are returning back due to availability of irrigation and establishment of new industries. Not only that, 30,000 to 40,000 labourers are coming here in search of jobs from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra,” said Mr. Goud, adding that due to the able administration of KCR, people from other States are demanding merger of their areas with Telangana.

Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod greeted workers on International Labour Day stating that the government has been working for the welfare of labourers and farmers. She said that the best industrial policy was being implemented in Telangana thereby attracting a large number of multi-national companies which are offering the best wages to their employees.

She informed that labourers working in the construction industry were benefited to the tune of ₹176.91 crore last year through labour board and 32,350 labourers benefited with a financial assistance of ₹184.07 crore.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao greeted workers and hoisted ‘Red Flags’ at Jangaon district.

Tension at Nakrekal

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for sometime at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district when two groups from TRS tried to hoist the May Day flag. While a group belonging to former MLA Vemula Veeresham tried to hoist the flag, another group belonging to MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah tried to stop them and both groups attacked each other. Police had to intervene and pacify the groups.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu greeted workers through Twitter, stating that the policies implemented during the TDP regime had attracted several industries to the combined State but now industries were facing power holidays. He called upon workers to raise their voice against anti-labour policies.