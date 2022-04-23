Maxivision announces expansion plans

Maxivision Eye Hospitals management has announced launch of their joint ventures in Hyderabad, Rajkot (Gujarat), and green field entry into Tamil Nadu. With this, they have added five hospitals to the network.

The eye care providers have their hospitals in nine cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Though they have announced expansion plans in 2020, they had to slow down due to the pandemic.

Chairman of the hospitals group, Dr. GSK Velu, said that they have an unique model of joint venture with leading eye care practices in the country, which is practice development and wealth maximisation programme for doctors who have been in the practice for decades, who were not able to expand due to lack of support by professional management team.

“Maxivision steps in as majority partner in the practice and augment the current practice, and accelerate an expansion plan with a joint brand name,” he said.