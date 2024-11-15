 />
Maxbien Pharma belongs to CM’s son-in-law: Manne Krishank

Published - November 15, 2024 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A document showing share-holding of Maxbien made public by BRS leader Manne Krishank.

HYDERABAD

BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank said that Maxbien Pharma, which is planning to set up its units in Kodangal constituency, belongs to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law, adding that he has documentary evidence in support of his statement.

Mr. Krishank said that the CM’s ‘silence’ on the Maxbien issue was clearly indicating that his kin have stakes in the company. A corporate hospital group and its directors also have shareholding in the pharma company, despite the group issuing a statement that it had no connection with the pharma company.

He explained that the CM’s son-in-law was holding 16.06% stake with 16.92 lakh shares in Maxbien and the corporate hospital group director and his other firms were holding another 20.33% stake in the pharma company.

