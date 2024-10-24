ADVERTISEMENT

Mavuris Artisans Weaves opens flagship store in Hyderabad

Published - October 24, 2024 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Mavuris Artisans’ Weaves, known for its exquisite handwoven sarees, has opened its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Hyderabad. The store, located in the bustling neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills, offers a wide range of handwoven sarees, including Kanchipuram, Banarsi, Mysore, Jamdani, Bhagalpur, Paithani, Bengali, each of which reflects the intricate craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of India. Founded in the early 1900s by Mavuri Veeramma, Mavuris has a rich history of crafting authentic sarees. Now, under the leadership of Managing Director Harika Mavuri, the brand continues to uphold its legacy by sourcing ethically produced sarees from skilled weavers across India. By supporting local weavers and using traditional techniques, the brand contributes to the preservation of India’s textile heritage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US