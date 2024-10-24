GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mavuris Artisans Weaves opens flagship store in Hyderabad

Published - October 24, 2024 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Mavuris Artisans’ Weaves, known for its exquisite handwoven sarees, has opened its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Hyderabad. The store, located in the bustling neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills, offers a wide range of handwoven sarees, including Kanchipuram, Banarsi, Mysore, Jamdani, Bhagalpur, Paithani, Bengali, each of which reflects the intricate craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of India. Founded in the early 1900s by Mavuri Veeramma, Mavuris has a rich history of crafting authentic sarees. Now, under the leadership of Managing Director Harika Mavuri, the brand continues to uphold its legacy by sourcing ethically produced sarees from skilled weavers across India. By supporting local weavers and using traditional techniques, the brand contributes to the preservation of India’s textile heritage.

