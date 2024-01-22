ADVERTISEMENT

Maulana Azad National Urdu University students union calls for class boycott on Ram temple consecration day

January 22, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University students union called on students to boycott classes on January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration, owing to the university decision to close offices till 2.30 p.m.

Speaking to The Hindu, union president Mateen Ashraf clarified that they respect the Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid case. But, a university is a space where different ideas and opinions should be voiced.

“To turn the consecration into a national festival is not right. We have the right to voice our opinion. This is why the students union called for boycotting classes for the whole day (on January 22). We will do so in a peaceful manner. People are coming forward themselves,” Mr. Ashraf said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released to the media, the union alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was making attempts to saffronise educational institutions. This, the union maintained, was not only a threat to the secular credentials of the country but also posed a threat to the spirit of the Constitution of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US