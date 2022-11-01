MA&UD Dept. clarifies on self-registrations

Several municipalities and municipal corporations in Telangana may be violating the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 promulgated in the recent past, by rejecting the instant registration applications online through the TS-bPASS system, and charging building fee for them.

As per the Telangana Municipalities Act, for the plot sizes less than 75 square yards in size, in which ground or ground plus one structures are proposed, building permission process is not required. They merely need to register online on the TS-bPASS website along with ownership documents. Such owners need not obtain completion/occupancy certificates either.

However, reports have come from a few municipalities that the civic bodies are refusing to allow the construction and collecting building permission fee too, even where the plot sizes are less than 75 square yards.

The registrations are being revoked with the reason that plots of larger size have been sub-divided after enactment of the new municipal law so as to reap advantage of the clause which offers exemption to the smaller plot sizes.

Upon receipt of several complaints with regard to this, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has circulated a memo reiterating the section 174(1) of the Telangana Municipalities Act , 2019, which allowed instant registration, and asked the municipal commissioners not to create obstructions if the title deeds mentioned the plot size as cited in the online applications, irrespective of the date of execution of the deeds.

The memo cited Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation as one example of the civic bodies rejecting the instant registrations.

While the act does specify that any plot bigger than 75 square yards as per the title deed cannot be split for the purpose of availing the instant registration benefit, it does not prevent revision of the title deeds after splitting the plots.

The Act allows self certification for the structures with plot sizes up to 500 square yards, and height within 10 metres, and single window clearances for plots sizes more than 500 square yards.