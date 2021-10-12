Mattress maker to invest up to ₹100 crore

HYDERABAD

12 October 2021 22:26 IST

Second experience centre in Hyderabad launched

Mattress maker Duroflex plans to invest ₹80-100 crore to scale manufacturing capacity in Hyderabad.

From expanding existing facility here, setting up of a greenfield project to acquiring a plant, it would evaluate various options, president and business head Mohanraj Jagannivasan said, adding the investment is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

Noting that the up to 400 mattresses a day capacity at the Hyderabad facility, in which Duroflex invested three years back, is proving to be insufficient in the backdrop of growing market for the product, he said the plan is to double the capacity. “We would like to have it early,” he said.

He was speaking at a virtual media interaction on Duroflex opening an experience centre, a 2,000 square feet facility, in Gachibowli here. This is the company’s second such experience centre in the city and the plan is to have five such facilities in the State by December, he said.

A release from the company said apart from mattresses, customers can also explore antiviral mattress protectors, pillows, bed linen, and work-from-home furniture at the experience centres.