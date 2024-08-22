Matrimonial firm sends ‘unsuitable’ profiles to man; told to pay ₹25K for causing mental agony

A consumer commission has ordered a matrimonial company to pay ₹25,000 as compensation to a man to whom the former had sent profiles of women not matching his criteria.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I in Hyderabad was dealing with a complaint from one Rohit Chopra. The opposite party (OP) was Sycoriaan Matrimonial Services Ltd. Mr. Rohit had registered with the company seeking a previously unmarried “Punjabi or Sardar” wife and, according to him, paid the company a total of ₹2.36 lakh.

The OP, however, sent him profiles that did not meet his conditions. The OP then sent him the profile of a divorced Marathi woman from Mumbai, the complainant alleged. He added that the OP shared his details with another woman, who he alleged, was chatting with him out of formality. Annoyed, Mr. Rohit sent the OP a legal notice, which drew no response from the company.

The commission noted that a notice was served to the OP and that it failed to appear and file its counters. The company’s webpage service details established that the OP was informed of the complainant’s specific preferences as regards the matrimonial match.

The commission, however, stated that the company provided services to the complainant from September 24, 2021, to April 28, 2023, and that the OP was resorting to unfair trade practices, as alleged by the complainant, could not be sustained.

Nonetheless, the commission stated that the OP’s non-response to the complainant’s notice reflected a disregard for his concerns, and not appearing before the commission was tantamount to negligence and deficiency in service.

The commission thus concluded that these factors caused significant mental agony and financial strain to the complainant, making the opposite parties liable to pay a reasonable compensation. Apart from the ₹25,000 compensation, costs of ₹5,000 were also imposed.