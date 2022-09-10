Math conference begins at GITAM

Three-day international conference inaugurated at GITAM

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 10, 2022 00:37 IST

Mathematics makes our lives easier because there is mathematics in everything, said Prof. Ch. Gopal Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda. He was participating as chief guest at the inaugural session of a three-day international conference on ‘Mathematical Sciences and Emerging Applications in Technology’ (ICMSEAT-2022) at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad. The was organized by the Department of Mathematics, GITAM School of Science, in association with the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Society for Mathematical Science (APTSMS).

Mathematics has developed into a tool so sophisticated that most people do not even notice its omnipresence in our lives, he added. “Now, in every area, the application of mathematics is there, even in life sciences, health care systems, commerce and business, and we cannot imagine technology without the usage of mathematics,” he opined.

He said that, in India, since the ancient times - zero was invented, people used to write the Panchangas by predicting the eclipse with the exact time by using the mathematic knowledge only. In astrology and astronomy, mathematical applications are also involved, the V-C added.

Prof. N. Kishan, President, APTSMS., spoke on the history of APTSMS and its activities.

Prof. D. S. Rao, Pro vice-chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, delivered the welcome note felicitated the guests and released the conference souvenir.

