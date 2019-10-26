Telangana

Math all around us: IIT Prof. Raja Sekhar

Professor of Department of Mathematics in IIT Kharagpur G P Raja Sekhar speaking at GITAM Deemed to be University in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

“Mathematics is the science that deals with the logic of shape, quantity and arrangement. Mathematics is all around us, in everything we do. It is the building block for everything in our daily lives, including mobile devices, architecture, art, money, engineering, and even sports” professor in Departmemt of Mathematics in IIT Kharagpur G. P. Raja Sekhar said.

Interacting with students of GITAM he stressed the importance of mathematics for all students, especially engineering students and later he delivered a guest lecture on ‘A Road map to a career in India’ on Saturday.

The professor said applied mathematics is not only relevant but it’s crucial. “Modern areas of applied math include mathematical physics, mathematical biology, control theory, aerospace engineering, and math finance,” he explained. He also explained the career opportunities in India.

