Master plan for development of Kaleshwaram temple and arrangements for next year’s Saraswati Pushkaralu discussed

Updated - September 25, 2024 12:54 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) asked officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the development of the historic Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram located on the banks of Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

She reviewed the plans for development of the temple with a thrust on improving pilgrim amenities and preparations for ‘Saraswati pushkaralu’ to be held in Kaleshwaram next year.

Special Commissioner of Information & Public Relations and Endowments Departments M. Hanumantha Rao and Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma were present.

The meeting reviewed the plans to renovate and develop the temple, beautification of the precincts, development and proper maintenance of bathing ghats, provision of safe drinking water and other amenities.

Plans to set up a museum and development of tourism infrastructure in Kaleshwaram were discussed at the meeting. A slew of measures for speedy completion of works on the choultry with 100 rooms and various other ongoing development works too were discussed threadbare at the review meeting.

Published - September 25, 2024 12:53 pm IST

