Massive turnout for first Praja Darbar

A serpentine queue leading to the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan turned into a huge crowd on Friday morning as a large number of people from across Telangana reached the complex in Hyderabad to make their grievances heard.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held the darbar immediately after the day he took oath.

Praja Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, opened for the first time for public after several years. People were seen taking selfies and posing next to the tall walls, which they have only seen in news channels until now.

Provisions were made for Praja Darbar on the right side of the main premises with stalls labeled ‘CM Praja Darbar Help Desk’. A stall with medical staff having basic medicines and drugs was also set up.

Disappointed crowd

However, lack of information about timings, limit on the number of people to be allowed and the next darbar session left most people disappointed. The people who gathered at the entrance, with most of them travelling from faraway districts, demanded the police to allow them inside to register their complaints.

Venkatesh, a resident of Rajanna Sircilla district, arrived in the city on Thursday night. “My Pattadar passbook number is not reflecting on the Dharani portal. I have met many officials for this for the last eight months but in vain. Now, we are told that they left and we should go back,” he said.

Janaki Devi, a woman from Yousufguda, complained that she has not received her Aasara pension since 2013. “I got late because of an LPG gas delivery mix up and looks like they have already wrapped it all up and left. A clarity on timings of the Praja Darbar will be helpful. Also, heavy traffic around S.D. Road to this place made it worse. I wrote to many officials about the pension, but in vain. I have no ration card and have not received pension since my husband’s death. I will come to the next darbar session, whenever that is,” she said.

Hopes rekindled

Meanwhile, those who attended the darbar said that they are hopeful about their grievances.

“I came here six times in the past and every time, I was asked to leave from the gate. Finally, I met the Chief Minister,” said Appa Rao, a resident of Jawahar Nagar.

Mr. Rao, a differently-abled man, reached the bhavan on his detachable motorised wheelchair. “I have not had a ration card since 2014. I had pursued many officers and submitted documents at many places but in vain. I was asked to go from pillar to post, but there has been no solution. However, today I was told that my problem will be attended to and that I should expect a call in the evening about further updates. I am hopeful, but time will tell more. All this is new to them too,” he said.

Staff plea

The house keeping staff of the CM’s camp office shared that they work 12-hour shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We have been getting a blanket salary of ₹10,000 per month since 2014. This is for cleaning, mopping, doing the dishes and other household work. We collectively wrote to MLA Seethakka requesting our salary to be increased and provide us homes. She assured us that she would look into our grievances,” said one of the staff.

The residential block inside the camp office has different staffers for cleaning, cooking, gardening and laundry. Yellaiah, a native of Suryapet who has been working as a plumber at the premises since 2017, said that the list submitted to Ms. Seethakka during the darbar had all the issues faced by the staff and that they are hoping to hear some good news with Congress forming the government.